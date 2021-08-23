Mississippi State AD John Cohen visits Rotary Club of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rotary Club of Jackson welcomed in Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen as its special guest speaker Monday. Cohen touched on a number of topics including the impact of the national championship baseball run. Cohen says they sold more championship gear in the first 24 hours after the final game of the CWS than the previous two champions combined. He also added the Hail State baseball account racked up a record shattering 71.5 million views – 61 million more than the previous high set by the women’s basketball team during its Final Four run.