JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In February, Disability Rights in Mississippi released a report after visiting and investigating the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for two years. Their conclusion: the human rights of those with disabilities are being violated through the lack of mental care and health care.

"We notified our state legislature, our governor. We notified our facilities again, and at every turn, we've been met with silence or indifference or failure to address the issues going on in these facilities," said Jane Walton, Communications Director of Disability Rights Mississippi.