Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry declares for NBA Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State super sophomore Reggie Perry announced Sunday he’s entering his name for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Perry, who head coach Ben Howland calls one of the best bigs he’s ever coached, was the AP SEC Co-Player of the Year. Perry was the only player to rank among the SEC’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, and blocks in 2019-2020. He’ll look to make it back-to-back seasons for Mississippi State with an NBA Draft selection. Quinndary Weatherspoon was selected by the San Antonio Spurs last season.