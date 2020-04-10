MSU’s Nick Weatherspoon declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, KY – FEBRUARY 04: Nick Weatherspoon #0 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is seen during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on February 4, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State junior guard Nick Weatherspoon announced Friday he’s forgoing his senior season to go pro.

The Velma Jackson standout averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game this season for the Bulldogs. He started all 21 of his appearances after he missed MSU’s first 10 games.

thank you MSU🐶❤️!! #hailstate for everything always a bulldog at heart😭 #0 out💯💪🏾 — 0🤍 (@Nick_Gotti0) April 10, 2020

Weatherspoon’s teammates Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II have also both declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and the Bulldogs are losing Tyson Carter to graduation. All four averaged 11 or more points per game. The last time MSU had four players average double figures for a season was in 2010-11. The 54.3 combined PPG is fifth-highest with all four members averaging double figures since 1979-80.