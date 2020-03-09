MSU’s Reggie Perry, Rickea Jackson awarded Howell and Gillom trophies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 C Spire Gillom and C Spire Howell trophies were both awarded to two Mississippi State University basketball players on Monday, March 9. The event happened at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The Gillom trophy was awarded to Rickea Jackson, and the Howell trophy was awarded to Reggie Perry. The trophies are given to the most outstanding women’s and men’s college basketball players in the state.

Jackson is the sixth consecutive Gillom winner from Mississippi State. She led the Lady Bulldogs to a second place finish in the SEC Tournament finals. Jackson was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game.

“It just goes to show we’re a great program,” said Jackson. “We have great players and for us to keep winning just means that we’re doing something right.”

“A lot of our success, we recruit to a fit to our style of play and I think our staff does a good job developing them,” Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer said.

Perry, the third straight player from Mississippi State to win the Howell trophy, compiled a 17.4 ppg average and grabbed 312 rebounds. The Bulldogs head into the SEC Men’s Tournament with a 20-11 record.

“I means a lot to continue the legacy, of course,” Perry said. “And it means a lot to get this award and keep the trophy at Mississippi State.”

“He’s going to be a player that people are going to remember for a long time because they are going to be watching them on TV in the NBA for year to come.”