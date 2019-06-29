NFL players celebrated at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A number of former NFL players were on hand at Trustmark Park tonight to sign autographs for fans in at the game.



Players in attendance included Floyd Womack who went to Mississippi State, and Sylvester Staps who went to Jackson State as well as a number of other Mississippi natives who made it to the NFL.



They say events like these are great, as they enjoy giving back to fans.



“Being from Mississippi, I mean it’s one of those things like, you want people to see what they can be,” said Floyd “Porkchop” Womack, who played eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. “And where they can go in life, no matter what it is. So, I mean, just to show up at an event like this is awesome.”



“I mean this feel pretty good,” Sylvester Staps, who played six years for the Atlanta Falcons. ”You know, it’s nice to know you got fans and you can come out and sign autographs and you know, make somebody’s day and make them happy.”



In total there were over 40 former NFL players at the event, where they were celebrated for making their mark on Mississippi.