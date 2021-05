JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Since Saturday, May 22nd, 4 people have been killed in vehicle accidents all on Northside Drive.

At the corner of Northside drive and Beasley Ave. near Watkins Elementary, 28-year-old Natasha Perkins was killed. Thursday, her family held a balloon release in her honor and her mother, Keisha Perkins spoke about drivers driving on this road.