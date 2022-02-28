OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi extended the contract of Keith Carter as vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. The four-year contract took effect last month and increased his annual salary to $1.1 million.

“Since taking the reins of Ole Miss athletics in 2019, Keith has demonstrated exemplary leadership and instilled a culture of excellence in our athletics program,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “His strong record of success, focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and excellent management skills have led Ole Miss athletics into a new era of success as seen in how our programs are competing and winning at every level.”

During Carter’s time at the university, Rebel teams excelled with 17 of the 18 programs advancing to the postseason en route to a 22nd-place finish in the 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, the highest ever by a Mississippi university.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue our leadership of Ole Miss athletics into the future,” Carter said. “I would like to thank Chancellor Boyce for his support and the confidence he has in me and our team. Ole Miss is a special place, and I am humbled and honored to be in this position. I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our department succeeds at the highest level. We look forward to continuing our success and strengthening Ole Miss athletics as one of the premier brands in college athletics.”