Ole Miss feeling optimistic in 2019

HOOVER, AL (WJTV) – Ole Miss had a disappointing 2018, going just 5- 7 and losing the Egg Bowl to rival Mississippi State. But things are feeling much different in Oxford in 2019, with the Rebels now being bowl eligible and all 85 scholarships being restored.



After a rough stretch of years dealing with sanctions and turmoil, lets just say the confidence level in the Ole Miss locker room is much higher these days.



“Everybody is more focused, more excited for the season, you know?” explained junior linebacker Momo Sanogo. “It’s always exciting playing for that bowl game, that’s where everybody strives for at the end of the season. So we’re shooting for maybe seeing a New Years Six, we’re shooting for the stars.”

Now maybe a New Years Six bowl game is a little lofty of a goal this year, but the fact that they are even an option is a step in the right direction for a ole miss team that has dealt with sanctions the last few years.