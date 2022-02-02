JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate honored the Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team for their 2021 NCAA National Championship win – the first ever in the university’s history.

The team was presented with Senate Concurrent Resolution 527. Ole Miss Women’s Golf defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 on May 26, 2021, to capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Members of the 2021 National Championship Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team were: Kennedy Swann, Chiara Tamburlini, Julia Johnson, McKinley Cunningham, Natacha Host Husted, Ellen Hume, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Andrea Lignell and Smilla Sonderby; and Head Coach Korey Henkes and Associate Head Coach Zack Byrd. The team had many individual success stories.

Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce was also present for the honor.