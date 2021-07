SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and very muggy overnight. Lows in the mid 70s; slightly cooler in the Pine Belt.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat of severe weather for most of Central Mississippi, and a Level 2 "Slight" threat in our Delta counties. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could cause localized flash flooding are the main threats. There is a very low, but not zero threat of tornadoes. There will be a few peeks of sun in between thunderstorms, so the temperature will have the potential to reach the upper 80s, but in and around showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be kept in the 70s and lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.