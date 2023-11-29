Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog has won the 2023 Conerly Trophy.
Here is his full acceptance speech from Tuesday night.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog has won the 2023 Conerly Trophy.
Here is his full acceptance speech from Tuesday night.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>