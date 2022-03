PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 stops by the Pearl Boxing Club to check in with professional boxer Chown “Chop Chop” Sims, as he prepares for arguably his biggest fight yet. Sims will face Las Vegas native Amari Jones in the main event at the St. Patty’s Showdown March 12th in Shreveport, Louisiana. In the video above Sims explains why everything’s on the line when he enters this ring this Saturday.