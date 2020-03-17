1  of  2
Pearl standout Jayla Alexander enters the NCAA transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. (247 Sports/WJTV) — Two Ole Miss women’s basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, one being formal Pearl standout Jayla Alexander.

Alexander, a 5-9 guard, played in 30 games for the Rebels last season as a true freshman and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points per game. Her 39 three-pointers ranked second on the team. She made 19 starts for the Rebels, averaging 31.3 minutes per game.

Alexander helped lead the Lady Pirates to 6A state championship in 2019.

