PETAL, Miss (WHLT) – On Tuesday, March 8, leaders of the Petal School District (PSD) Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Trista Whitman as the new women’s basketball coach at Petal High School for the effective 2022-23 school year.

Whitman most recently coached at Forrest County Agricultural High School where her team matched the number of wins from the previous two years combined.

As a player, Whitman signed with the University of Alabama before an injury. Following rehabilitation, she transferred to UAB for her final three years. She was rewarded to be the CoSIDA All-Region Team and the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll where she was a member of the program’s first ever C-USA Championship.

Whitman’s accolades also includes Clarion Ledger Player of the Year, USA Today ALL-USA Player of the Year for the state of Mississippi, McDonald’s All-American Nominee, three-time member of the Clarion Ledger’s Dandy Dozen, more than 3,000 points for her high school career, two state championship appearances, and a state title.

“I am overjoyed to become part of the Petal High School family and excited to start building a championship program, while investing in the players for their success beyond basketball,” said Whitman.