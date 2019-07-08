Raptors sign Ole Miss standout Terence Davis to two-year deal

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 17: Terence Davis of Ole Miss works out during the 2019 NBA Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Former Ole Miss star Terence Davis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, with full guarantee in year one.

The undrafted guard had reportedly turned down two-way deals with other clubs following the NBA Draft back in June.

David spent all four years of college at Ole Miss, scoring 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his senior season. He’s currently playing with the Denver Nuggets’ summer league team in Las Vegas, where he scored 22 points and showcased his range, going 5-7 from beyond the arc in his first game.