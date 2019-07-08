Raptors sign Ole Miss standout Terence Davis to two-year deal

Former Ole Miss star Terence Davis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, with full guarantee in year one.
The undrafted guard had reportedly turned down two-way deals with other clubs following the NBA Draft back in June.
David spent all four years of college at Ole Miss, scoring 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his senior season. He’s currently playing with the Denver Nuggets’ summer league team in Las Vegas, where he scored 22 points and showcased his range, going 5-7 from beyond the arc in his first game.