Recently relocated Mississippi Raiders hold tryouts in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recently relocated Mississippi Raiders held tryouts for athletes on Saturday, January 15.

Jackson’s newest arena football team held tryouts that brought out several player hoping to make the roster for this year’s season.

Team Owner James Germany said relocating the team to Jackson was a great decision.

“It feels great to have the support from the city, the mayor and all components in city government. We just want the fans to come out and enjoy fun family entertainment. You get some great football at the same time. We want the whole community to come out and enjoy. Let’s have some fun together and enjoy Jackson, Mississippi, the city with soul,” said Germany.

The Raiders kick off their season on March 26th where they will play their home games at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.