JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, March 24 at the Mississippi Coliseum, the new home to the Mississippi Raiders, a professional arena football team.

Officials with the Greater Jackson Chamber, presenting sponsor Visit Jackson, the City of Jackson, Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex, and the American Indoor Football Alliance (AIFA) all spoke of their excitement for this new experience for area citizens.

The first game is an AIFA Kickoff Classic scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. League owners, coaches and staff from around the league will convene in Jackson to witness this inaugural game for the Raiders. The game is scheduled to air on the FOX SOUL network.

“We already have such an amazing history with football here in Jackson and the resurgence of the Jackson State Tigers has people talking about football and Jackson in the same sentence,” said Jeff Rent, Executive Director of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership. “And this is the next step, professional football in Jackson.”

The Mississippi Raiders formerly played in Hattiesburg, before making the move to the capital city. They are the only professional arena football team in the state.

“What both the Raiders and the AIFA promise to this community is a true partnership,” said Petula Burks, Public Relations Director for the AIFA. “We live by the motto ‘faith, family football’ and this league is all about being good corporate citizens. Thank you for accepting the Raiders and the AIFA to Jackson. We are excited for amazing things to come.”

Alongside the fast on-field action, the Silver Belles and Silver Beaus are the official dance/cheer group for the team, affording young men and women an opportunity to be a part of a professional dance team. The team consists of nine members who will bring excitement and energy to the game.