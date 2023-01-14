WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:27 AM CST
Updated: Jan 14, 2023 / 08:08 AM CST
Ridgeland hosted a celebration for seniors Ayden Williams and Jabraxton Boone for their DI football signings.
Williams is set to play for Ole Miss. Boone is set to play for Central Arkansas.
