Ridgeland names Sam Williams AD & head football coach

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A familiar face in a new place, as Sam Williams becomes the new athletic director and head football coach at Ridgeland.

Williams, a former standout at Northwest Rankin, said Ridgeland was a dream job. He told Sports Zone 12 it was difficult to leave his players at Pelahatchie, but he’s excited for his future with the Titans.

“Ridgeland has always been, like I said, when I was younger I always thought highly of them,” said Williams. “Great football program back then with Coach (Kenny) Burton and I always knew it was a job, that when it came open, that is was going to be on my radar. I’m just extremely blessed and honored to be the head football coach at Ridgeland and I hope that I can continue to bring that winning tradition.”

Williams joins the Titans from Pelahatchie, where he served as athletic director and head football coach. Under Williams’ leadership at Pelahatchie the football team went 27-11 in 3 seasons. He guided the Chiefs to the playoffs in all three seasons, including district titles in 2018 and 2019. The 2017 Pelahatchie team led all classifications in scoring average per game, at 45.6 points per game, and defeated the eventual 2A State Champions, the Scott Central Rebels, for their only defeat on the season. Williams led an athletic department that completed a number of facility upgrades across all sports, and he encouraged members of all teams to be scholar athletes.

Williams graduated from Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the football team from 2009-2013. A three-year letterman, Williams appeared in 38 games. Williams played wide receiver for Dan Mullen’s Bulldogs and was named to the All-SEC Academic Team, the MSU Leadership Council, membership in the M-Club, and an Ultimate Iron Dawg. He also helped MSU to victories in two bowl games and three Egg Bowls.

Williams is married to Rachel Williams, and they have 3 children: Caroline, Catherine, and Luke.