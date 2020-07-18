SAA postpones fall sports because of limited resources

The Southern Athletic Association announced Thursday they are cancelling fall sports, affecting conference member Millsaps College. Athletic Director Aaron Pelch explains why limited resources in the SAA had an effect on this decision.

The discussions have really just centered around the health and safety of the student athletes and the health and safety of the larger campus community which includes coaches and trainers,” said Pelch.

“At a place that is so much of a smaller operation than Ole miss or Mississippi State, there are so many things that we are not able to do from a resource standpoint that a lot of the larger schools or the professional sports organizations are able to do.”

While players will gain an extra year of eligibilty, many student athletes don’t have the time to wait to play an extra season.

“If you look at our women’s sports, we graduate a really big number of pre-med females out of our women’s sports. They are not likely to delay their entrance into medical school to play another fall which is really the most unfortunate part for them because their senior year experience is probably going to be a lot different than what they hoped for and trained for.”

The SAA is still unsure whether or not it will postpone the season to the spring and as of now winter sports are set to begin on January 1st.