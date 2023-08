USM gets new football field for 2023 season (Courtesy: The University of Southern Mississippi)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the college football season approaches, teams across the state have their schedules ready and are eager to perform this football season.

WJTV 12 News has the football schedules for the top four programs in the state for the 2023 season.

Jackson State University

Home stadium: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS

South Carolina State August 26 @ 6:30 p.m. Florida A&M September 3 @ 2 p.m.* Southern University September 9 @ 6 p.m.* Texas State September 16 @ 6 p.m. Bethune-Cookman September 23 @ 2 p.m.* Alabama A&M October 7 @ 3 p.m.* Alabama State October 14 @ 2 p.m.* H Mississippi Valley State October 21 @ 4 p.m.* University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff October 28 @ 2 p.m.* Texas Southern University November 4 @ 2 p.m.* Alcorn November 18 @ 2 p.m.*

Mississippi State

Home stadium: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Southeastern Louisiana University September 2 @ 3 p.m. University of Arizona September 9 @ 6:30 p.m. LSU September 16 @ 11 a.m.* USC September 23 @ TBA* Alabama September 30 @ TBA* Western Michigan University October 7 @ TBA Arkansas October 21 @ TBA* Auburn October 28 @ TBA* University of Kentucky November 4 @ TBA* H Texas A&M November 11 @ TBA* USM November 18 @ 11 a.m. Ole Miss November 23 @ 6:30 p.m.*

Ole Miss

Home Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Mercer September 2 @ 1 p.m. Tulane September 9 @ 2:30 p.m. Georgia Tech September 16 @ 6:30 p.m. Alabama September 23 @ TBA* LSU September 30 @ TBA* Arkansas October 7 @ TBA* Auburn October 21 @ TBA* Vanderbilt October 28 @ TBA* H Texas A&M November 4 @ TBA* Georgia November 11 @ TBA* University of Louisiana at Monroe November 18 @ TBA Mississippi State November 23 @ 6:30 p.m.*

Southern Miss

Home stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Alcorn State September 2 @ 6 p.m. Florida State September 9 @ 7:30 p.m. Tulane September 16 @ 3 p.m. Arkansas State September 23 @ TBA* Texas State September 30 @ TBA* Old Dominion October 7 @ TBA* H South Alabama October 17 @ 6:30 p.m.* Appalachian State October 28 @ TBA* University of Louisiana at Monroe November 4 @ TBA* University of Louisiana at Lafayette November 9 @ 6:30 p.m.* Mississippi State University November 18 @ 11 a.m. Troy University November 25 @ TBA*

All times are Central Standard Time. Teams written in bold indicate a home game for the respective Mississippi University. An asterisk (*) indicates a conference game, and an H represents the team’s homecoming game.