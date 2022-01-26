CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Services for Delta State University alumna and basketball legend Lusia “Lucy” Mae Harris Stewart will be held on Saturday, February 5 at Delta State.

According to university officials, visitation will be held on Friday, February 4 at Bethesda Five Points Center in Greenwood from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Harris’ funeral service will be on Saturday, February 5 starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Walter Sillers Coliseum on the Delta State University campus.

Interment will take place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery following with the repast at the Greenwood Leflore County Civic Center.

Harris was 66 when she died on Wednesday, January 18, 2022.