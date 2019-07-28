Shay Hodge holds his first football camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — We’re almost one month away from the start of high school football which means we have had so many camps across the metro.

Saturday, former Ole Miss standout and Hillcrest Christian head coach Shay Hodge held one of his own.

And, it was his first one ever.

Hodge said he wanted the campers to grasp the importance of technique at his ‘One Heartbeat Football Camp’. The camp focused on routes and bettering 40-yard dash times and suicide drills. But, most importantly Hodge said he hopes camps like this one and ones in the future will bring some much needed attention to the Hillcrest program.

“A pretty good turn out for the first camp, excited about the guys that are here and the fun that they’re having and and they things that they’re learning out here,” Hodge said.

“I want to build this program up. I want this to be one of the programs that kids want to come to and be a part of and not have to go out and search for any kids. I want this to be a destination for everybody to want to be a part of and be a winning program.”

Hillcrest opens up the season August 16th against Amite School Center.