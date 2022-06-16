HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain extended his stay with a four-year contract.

Pine Belt News reported he left the school in 2015 after serving three years as Deputy Director of Athletics. He returned when he was named Director in 2019.

USM President Rodney D. Bennett said he’s demonstrated “exemplary service and dedication.” McClain said he’s exciting for the school’s transition to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.

According to the newspaper, the new contract runs through April 30, 2026.