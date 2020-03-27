Sports Zone Conversation: Milsaps College Athletic Director Aaron Pelch on Spring Season Football

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Aaron Pelch was the head football coach at Milsaps College for a decade before recently being named the new Athletic Director this January. He shared with us his insight on why spring season football is so valuable to teams.

“You know our kids are doing everything they can right now at home, but as we were talking about earlier all the gyms are shut down and there is very limited access to places to be able to work out and for kids to be able to go train,” said Pelch. “Our strength and conditioning coaches have tried to be really creative about what they can do by sending body weight work outs and setting up challenges every day and things like that to try and keep them motivated.”



“It’s critical,” he said. “It’s absolutely critical. I think that’s where our football coach is really having a hard time. He’s going a little stir crazy because he’s not able to get his hands on the new team and for them to meet him.”

Isaac Carter was named the new head football coach for Milsaps in February and is anxious to get to know his team. He’s been using the team’s Twitter account to send messages of encouragement during the off time.

“Hey you guys, Coach Carter here with football,” began Coach Carter in his latest message to the team. “I hope you and your families are doing okay especially during this rough time right now. Finish strong in the classroom as we start school and I can’t wait to get back to a normal life where you guys can be student athletes again face to face and we get a chance to coach because that’s what we all love to do.”

Pelch commented that Coach Carter has done an exceptional job making the most of the situation with his new team.

“He’s done a great job of using all the resources the college has provided with Microsoft Teams, Zoom meetings, and all those kinds of things to be able to meet with the kids almost every single day, to be able to keep track of them academically, and do all the things we would normally do here on campus,” said Pelch. “He’s doing it all virtually right now. Everybody is adapting a little bit.”

Spring season is a time for coaches to get to know new players, see who has or has not gained an edge in a position, and implement new plays particularly when adding new faces to the roster.

“We have one transfer so far,” said Pelch. “He’s a running back from Mississippi Valley State. He is kind of new, which is obviously a big time disruption for him as he came in in January.”

Until things go back to normal post COVID-19, coaches will rely on technology to communicate with their players just as Coach Carter is doing with his team.