Sports Zone Feature: Taylor Russolino

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Millsaps kicker Taylor Russolino was making waves in the XFL, before their season was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Russolino enrolled at Millsaps in 2007, that year he broke the majors 20 year school record with 64 made extra point attempts and was named All- SCAC, one of his three all-conference honors.

“From the second I stepped on campus it was an incredible experience just to compete with some of my peers in the off season and throughout the season. It really gave me an opportunity that I could see a potential future. As soon as I graduated, that was my plan and there was nothing that was going to stop me.”

This year, Russolino was a part of the XFL’s inaugural season, as the starting kicker for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He was second in the league in fields goals with nine and garnered CBS All-XFL midseason honors.

“I definitely wish we were playing. We had a great team, 2 more games left and the playoffs to look forward to after hopefully a few more wins. But we’ll take it from here and we’ll see what the future holds but it was an incredible experience all around.”

Today, Russolino is in California still able to train while self-isolating.

He and his fiance, Gabrielle, are planning to get married May 23 in their hometown of New Orleans. May 23rd is also Russolino’s birthday.