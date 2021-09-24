Sports Zone O.T.: Jim Hill 0, Vicksburg 62

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) - Byram police arrested three suspects in connection to the death of Anthony McCrillis, whose body was found inside a trunk of a car in Copiah County.

Investigators said during the interviews of two persons of interest, they determined the statement given to Copiah County deputies about a visible "free car" sign on the victim's vehicle were fake. Police said the statements were given by the persons of interest to avoid being arrested for auto theft.