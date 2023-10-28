JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football is in full swing in Mississippi with games on Saturday, October 28. The Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 12 Ole Miss will face Vanderbilt for the homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will be on the road to face Auburn. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will also be on the road to face Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Jackson State will be on the road to face Arkansas – Pine Bluff. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will host Mississippi Valley State. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT.