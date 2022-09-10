OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, September 10 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 3:00 p.m. on the Mississippi CW.

No. 22 Ole Miss will face Central Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Mississippi State will be on the road to face Arizona at 10:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on Fox Sports 1.

Southern Miss will also be on the road and will face Miami at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be on the ACC Network.

Jackson State will face Tennessee St. in the Southern Heritage Classic at 6:00 p.m. CT in Memphis. The game will be on the JSU Sports Network.

Alcorn State will face Tulane in New Orleans at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.