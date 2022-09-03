JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football returns to Mississippi on Saturday, September 3, and the Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 21 Mississippi will face Troy at home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Memphis at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPNU.

Southern Miss will face Liberty at home on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Jackson State will be on the road this weekend. The Tigers will face Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN2.

Alcorn State will face Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can listen to the game on WPRL 91.7 FM.