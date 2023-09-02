JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football returns to Mississippi on Saturday, September 2, and the Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 22 Ole Miss will face Mercer on Saturday at home in Oxford. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Mississippi State will face Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at home in Starkville. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Alcorn State at home in Hattiesburg on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Jackson State will travel to Florida to face Florida A&M on Sunday, September 3. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

You will be able to watch the highlights of the games during our 10:00 p.m. newscast.