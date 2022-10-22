JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, October 22 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 12:00 p.m. on WJTV and WHLT.

No. 7 Ole Miss will face Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on CBS. You can watch the game on WJTV 12 News.

No. 24 Mississippi State will face No. 6 Alabama on the road at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN.

Southern Miss will face Texas State at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Jackson State will face Campbell for their homecoming at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Texas Southern for their homecoming at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.