OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, October 15 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 9:00 a.m. on WJTV and WHLT.

No. 9 Ole Miss will face Auburn at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

No. 16 Mississippi State will face No. 22 Kentucky on the road at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Arkansas State for their Homecoming at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Jackson State will face Bethune-Cookman in Florida at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Southern on the road at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.