JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football returns to Mississippi on Saturday, September 16, and the Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 17 Ole Miss will face Georgia Tech on Saturday at home in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Louisiana State University at home in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Southern Miss will face Tulane at home in Hattiesburg. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPNU.

Jackson State will still be on the road this weekend. They will face Texas State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face McNeese State University at home in Lorman. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

You will be able to watch the highlights of the games during our 10:00 p.m. newscast.