OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – College football is in full swing in Mississippi with games on Saturday, November 18.

No. 13 Ole Miss will face ULM at home. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Southern Miss at home. This is the Bulldogs first game since former head coach Zach Arnett was fired. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network+.

Jackson State will face Alcorn in the Soul Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game can be watched on ESPN+.