St. Andrew’s head basketball coach Brian Cronin announces retirement

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — St. Andrew’s head boys basketball coach Brian Cronin announced he’s leaving the program.

Last season, Cronin led the Saints to a 29-6 overall record and a 3A State Championship.

Here’s an excerpt from his Facebook message:

Dear Parents and Players,

Eleven years ago, St. Andrew’s took a chance on a rookie coach with no head coaching experience and although I have been around the game of basketball my whole life, being a head coach for St. Andrew’s at that time would be one of the biggest challenges in my life. I wanted to prove to the world that you can not only get the best academics here, you could also have the best athletic experience right here at St. Andrew’s. I think we have done that and will continue to go down that path in the future.

I am so proud of how far our program has come and know this is just the beginning. I am excited to see what is next and have all the confidence in the world that our basketball program will continue to make the St. Andrew’s community proud. St. Andrew’s has been my home for the last eleven years and words cannot express enough gratitude I have for the community. While I will miss dearly the coaches, faculty, students, the game, and especially my players, my family and I are excited about the next adventure in our lives.

While I may be leaving the coaching profession, I am not leaving the St. Andrew’s family. I look forward to serving the community in other capacities and will always strive to be an asset to St. Andrew’s. I have always told the players the name on the back of the jersey never mattered to me, it was the name on the front that we represented. If we do our best by the name on the front, then everything else will take care of itself.

Extraordinary things in life are accomplished by ordinary people who do things extraordinarily well. That takes people who care about who they are and care about their teammates. It takes determination, discipline, grit, toughness, and to have a sense of pride to represent themselves, their family, and their school. This program has done extraordinary things and I consider myself lucky to have been a part of it and witness history being made over and over.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for your faith, your trust, and your belief in me and our staff. I will treasure all my memories and my relationships with all of you. Last of all and certainly not the least, with all the emphasis I can express, thank you to all my players who always gave me everything they had and let me be their coach. I considered it an honor and never took it for granted. I love all of you.

Sincerely,

Coach Cronin

Brian Cronin’s Facebook