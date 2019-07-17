SWAC Media Day: Alcorn’s goal is to get back to the Celebration Bowl and win it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) — The Alcorn State Braves were the top dogs at 2019 SWAC Media Day and of course, their main goal is getting back to the Celebration Bowl, this year winning it.

“To send these guys out with that caliber win, that kind of accolade of going back and winning a championship and winning a celebration bowl, that will top their year and their career here at Alcorn State and that’s what they strive to do every year,” said head coach Fred McNair.

“Well I didn’t look at last year as a good season because we didn’t finish the job. A SWAC Championship is all good,” said SWAC preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Braves linebacker Solomon Muhammad. “I won that before, but I want to win the Celebration Bowl. Alcorn has never done that.”

The Braves believe they have the team to do it. Alcorn has not one, not two, but nine players named to preseason first team All-SWAC; including the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Noah Johnson.

And, Johnson said the seniors like himself are striving for the underclassmen to pick up where they left off.

“We have a lot of seniors that are going to leave so I want those guys to continue the legacy when we leave.”

The Braves kick off their season down in Hattiesburg against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.