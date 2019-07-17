SWAC Media Day: Jackson State & MVSU’s climb to the top

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) — Both Mississippi Valley and Jackson State are in the process of rebuilding. I talked to head coaches Vincent Dancy and John Hendrick on the challenges of getting their programs back on top.

“Our mentality last year was to play hard, play physical, no matter who is on the schedule and I thought our guys did that,” Dancy said. “Now we just got to focus on getting all the new guys that we brought in to gel, the continuity, the camaraderie we need to go into the 2019 season. I think that we will wake people up with these new guys that we go brought in along with the older guys that we have.”

The Delta Devils feel they’ve been slept on over the years. They say it’s time for a change.

“Wake them up, they sleeping you got to wake them up,” said MVSU outside linebacker Tracey Thompkins.

Over at Jackson State, Hendrick said his team isn’t necessarily rebuilding, but more of feeding off of the season they had last year.

“We’re going to compete, we’re going to compete every day, we’re going to work hard every day and everybody is going to do their part to help this football program be the best it can be,” Hendrick said. “These kids are doing a great job.”

“Since I’ve been here, 3-8, we’ve always been that close and then last year we got even closer 5-5. So, we’ve got to find something to put us over that edge,” said Tigers defensive lineman CJ Anderson.

“Knowing we were so close last year and we worked that much harder this off season and summer, so I’m really excited to see what we can do with the ball,” said JSU starting quarterback Derrick Ponder.