FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Prep’s Konnor Griffin has committed to play college baseball at LSU.

Griffin is the number 1 ranked player in the country for the 2024 class and some say he could be the number 1 picked in the MLB draft when eligible.

Last season for Jackson Prep Griffin hit .472 with 6 homeruns and 38 RBIs.

On the mound the tall right-hander posted 6-2 record with a 1.64 ERA.