The O.T. Preview: 2019 Puckett Wolves

PUCKETT, Miss. (WJTV) — The Puckett Wolves are coming off a 6-5 season in which they missed the playoffs, so getting back to the postseason is definitely a big goal.

The Wolves are now in District 5 with the Taylorsvilles and Mizes of the world, but they open with a familiar foe, Pisgah.

“Just always fun to play these, you know, these local schools that’s in here in Rankin County, cause you know our kids go to the same churches, hang out together and all that kind of stuff, put everything aside you know,” said Wolves head coach Jason Goodwin. “We always want to beat our county rivals.”