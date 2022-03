HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) released the 2022 Southern Miss football schedule.

The schedule of games is as follows:

September 3 – USM vs. Liberty in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

September 17 – USM vs. Northwestern State in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

October 8 – USM vs. Troy in Troy, Alabama

October 22 – USM vs. Texas State in San Marcos, Texas

November 5 – USM vs. Georgia State in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

November 19 – USM vs. South Alabama in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

December 3 – Sun Belt Championship Game

Deposits on football season tickets are $50 per seat. Fans can contact the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 1-800-844-8425 to place a deposit.