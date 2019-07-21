Victoria Vivians hosts basketball camp

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Former Mississippi State guard Victoria Vivians held her very first basketball summer camp today at the Mississippi Basketball and Athletics Club in Jackson today.
Vivians grew up in Jackson and brought former coaches and teammates to help her run the camp today. She says being able to run a camp like this is not something she ever dreamed of being able to do.
“I mean growing up I didn’t want to be a basketball player, I wanted to be a dentist or a lawyer,” said Vivians. “So no, I did not imagine this and that and now that it’s coming it’s all so surreal. It’s crazy.”
Vivians is currently out for the 2019 WNBA season as she recovers from an ACL injury that she sustained in march while playing overseas.