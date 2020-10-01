LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – The first week of SEC football didn’t disappoint and week two features the conference’s first top ten matchup of the season! Host Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

A New Look for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

One of college football’s biggest rivalry games is taking place a bit earlier in this very unique season. The Auburn Tigers hit the road to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Can Auburn leave Sanford Stadium with their first win in Athens since 2005? Will Georgia find their footing after a shaky outing in week one?

WRBL’s Rex Castillo joins the show to break down the matchup, including how the reduced crowd, 22% of capacity, could play a factor.

All Eyes on Starkville

Mississippi State Head Coach, Mike Leach, couldn’t have planned his SEC debut any better, bringing his Bulldogs into Death Valley and upsetting the reigning National Champions, LSU.

WJTV’s Noah Newman checks in to discuss Mississippi State’s home opener against Arkansas and how the team is looking to avoid a letdown after such a huge win.

Get to Know: Mike Leach

Speaking of Mississippi State, meet one of the most interesting college football coaches, Mike Leach, in this week’s ‘Get to Know Your Coach’.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla and correspondents from across the SEC today and each Thursday this college football season at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

You’ll be able to stream the show LIVE on this post starting at 1:55 pm CST.

Fan Photos

And don’t forget to send us your fan photos at pix@wkrn.com, or submitting them in the box below. We’ll pick a fan every week and feature you on Southeastern Stream Live! So show us how you are cheering on your team this season, whether it is on the road or from your own home setup!

Be sure to send your name and the favorite thing about your team.