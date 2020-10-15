LIVE TODAY: COVID-19 causes major changes to SEC football schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – There have been some major changes made to the week 4 SEC football schedule. Host Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

It’s by far the biggest battle in the SEC this weekend – #3 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to take on #2 Alabama. But both teams are now preparing for possible last-minute changes after Bama’s Head Coach, Nick Saban, and Athletic Director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s been 13 years since Georgia traveled to Tuscaloosa. Will they have to wait longer for their trip to the Capstone?

There have already been some games postponed this weekend due to COVID-19. LSU and Florida were ready to battle in the Swamp, but now fans will have to wait for the cross-divisional showdown.

Vanderbilt is also dealing with a depleted roster, with less than 53 scholarship athletes available the Commodores game with Missouri is now scheduled for December 12.

Get to Know: Lane Kiffin

This week we shine the spotlight on a guy that provides endless entertainment in the college football world – Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla and correspondents from across the SEC today and each Thursday this college football season at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

The show will stream LIVE on this post.

Fan Photos

And don’t forget to send us your fan photos at pix@wkrn.com, or submitting them in the box below. We’ll pick a fan every week and feature you on Southeastern Stream Live! So show us how you are cheering on your team this season, whether it is on the road or from your own home setup!

Be sure to send your name and the favorite thing about your team.