WJTV’s Noah Newman named Mississippi Sportscaster of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Sports Director Noah Newman has been nationally recognized as Mississippi Sportscaster of the Year.

On Tuesday, January 18, the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) announced the distinguished honors which covers all 50 states and includes the induction of four Hall of Famers, sportscasters Stuart Scott and Hubie Brown, and sportswriters Curry Kirkpatrick and Jackie MacMullan.

Among the 115 who won 2021 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors, a record 70 are first-time winners in their respective states, according to NSMA.

The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 62nd awards weekend and national convention, scheduled for June 25-27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

To view the full list of winners and inductees, click here.