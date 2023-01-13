STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State University (MSU) President Mark E. Keenum announced Zac Selmon as MSU’s new Director of Athletics. The appointment follows a national search.

“In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best athletics department administrators,” said Keenum. “After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart – a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs – all of them.”

Selmon a son and nephew of the famed “Selmon Brothers” (University of Oklahoma’s Lucious, Lee Roy, and Dewey Selmon of Eufaula, Oklahoma).

“We’ve talked about the Selmons and their great football legacy. Zac’s experience as a successful student-athlete at Wake Forest is an important component as is his relevant athletics administration experience,” Keenum said. “But I think my focus during the interview process was how seamlessly Zac’s values of family, faith and character align with those of Mississippi State University.”

Selmon accepted the position as MSU’s 18th athletics director after having an accomplished career at the University of Oklahoma on the executive leadership team. As deputy athletics director for external engagement and advancement, he led OU Athletics’ stakeholder relations including the Sooner Club and annual giving.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity and a professional journey that I’m ready to begin,” said Selmon. “I want to thank Dr. Keenum for his confidence in me. I’m grateful to my family for preparing me from an early age to work hard and trust in God. I have a deep and abiding respect for Mississippi State’s traditions and the role this university plays in taking care of what matters in this state and nation. My family and I are eager to join the Bulldog family.”