Thomas “Snacks” Lee advances to final four for top viral moment ESPY

JACKSON, Miss. (ESPN) — Jackson State basketball team manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee made the most of his opportunity when he checked into his first NCAA basketball game in March and hit a 3-pointer from deep. He’s doing likewise with his first shot at an ESPY.

Lee, seeded eighth, knocked off top-seeded and legendary gymnast Simone Biles to advance to the final four of the Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment for the 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One.

Tune in to the ESPYS on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on June 21 to find out the winner.