Three Tigers tabbed SWAC Players of the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (JSU Athletics) — Sophomore linebacker Keonte Hampton, senior specialist Adrian Salazar and freshman running back Kymani Clarke each earned SWAC Player of the Week for their performances in Jackson State’s thrilling 31-28 overtime time at Mississippi Valley State.

Keonte Hampton

Salazar was a clutch performer for the Jackson State Tigers in their thrilling 31-28 comeback win over in-state rival Mississippi Valley State on Saturday in Itta Bena, Miss. He converted a game-winning 34-yard field goal in OT to seal the win for the Tigers.

Hampton tallied 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble as JSU defeated MVSU by a score of 31-28 in overtime.

Kymani Clarke

Jackson State freshman Kymani Clarke had a breakout performance on Saturday during the Tigers comeback win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. He carried the ball for a game-high 174 yards including a key touchdown rush with 1:21 remaining in regulation to give the Tigers their first lead of the contest.

