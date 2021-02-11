Tickets on sale Monday for 2021 Trustmark College Showdown

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown between Southern Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State will go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m. The first pitch on Tuesday, March 2nd is set for 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster, mississippibraves.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. VIP Tickets are $49 and General Admission Tickets are $35.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION:

Bowl seating in Trustmark Park will be limited to a maximum of 25% capacity to ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between patrons of separate groups.

Seating will include VIP seating which will consist of properly spaced assigned seat pods.

The remaining chairback seating will be sold to GA Pods allowing fans to socially distance themselves from other patrons in the seating bowl.

GA Pod seating will be first come first serve; please ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between persons not in the same group.

HEALTH & SAFETY