Tickets on sale Monday for 2021 Trustmark College Showdown

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown between Southern Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State will go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m. The first pitch on Tuesday, March 2nd is set for 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster, mississippibraves.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. VIP Tickets are $49 and General Admission Tickets are $35.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION:
- Bowl seating in Trustmark Park will be limited to a maximum of 25% capacity to ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between patrons of separate groups.
- Seating will include VIP seating which will consist of properly spaced assigned seat pods.
- The remaining chairback seating will be sold to GA Pods allowing fans to socially distance themselves from other patrons in the seating bowl.
- GA Pod seating will be first come first serve; please ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between persons not in the same group.
HEALTH & SAFETY
- Spectrum Events ask that all guest and stadium staff conduct self-screening prior to arriving at Trustmark Park. If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19 or a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, that person should stay at home.
- Only diaper & medical bags permitted; no other bags or portable chairs permitted.
- Face coverings are required for ingress, egress, and movement inside Trustmark Park.